Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Found Their Dog Doppelgängers

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been up to important work during quarantine.

The A-list couple discovered their dog doppelgängers and the results couldn’t be more hilarious.

Biel shared on Instagram that the two had a “big day” while finding out which pup they most resembled.

RELATED: A ‘Bored’ Britney Spears Recalls Breakup With Justin Timberlake 20 Years Ago While Dancing To His Track ‘Filthy’ — And He Responds

“I don’t know what day it is anymore, but we just found our dog doppelgängers… and some pretty great hair inspo,” Biel captioned the shots.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Adorable Kids Crash Singer’s Interview With Justin Timberlake & Anna Kendrick

The mom of one decided that an Irish Setter looks most like her, right down to the wavy hair.

Timeberlake settled on a Rottweiler.

Timberlake and Biel have been isolating in Montana with their son, Silas, 5.