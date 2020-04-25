Sia Features On Hilarious Song ‘Joe Exotic’

Sia teamed up with Maddie Ziegler once again, this time to raise funds for The Humane Society.

Ziegler and makeup artist Tonya Brewer penned the song titled “Joe Exotic” which was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”.

“Joe Exotic, breeds tigers and lions, chaotic/His obsession with Carole, psychotic/ Turns people gay, cause he got it,” they sing in the homemade music video.

Joe Exotic, the primary subject of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King”, is currently serving 22 years in prison for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot as well as a number of animal cruelty charges.

Sia pointed her followers in the direction of The Humane Society in her post of the song.

Even Rita Wilson was a big fan of the new “Joe Exotic” song, “Love it!!” she commented.