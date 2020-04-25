Angelina Jolie Tells Parents They Don’t Have To Be ‘Perfect’ Just To Be ‘Honest’

Angelina Jolie is sharing a parenting tip during coronavirus.

As parents try to navigate the tricky waters of explaining the pandemic to their kids, Jolie has a simple solution, just be “honest”.

“I was not a very stable youth,” the mother of six wrote in a special column for Time. “In fact, I never thought I could be anyone’s mom. I remember the decision to become a parent. It wasn’t hard to love. It wasn’t hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. What was hard was knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was okay. To manage it and make it work. From food to school to medical. Whatever would come. And to be patient.”

“So now, in the midst of this pandemic,” she continued. “I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive… It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best.”

Jolie is mother to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, all who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.