Tony Bennett Starts Off City Wide Sing-Along To ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’

Tony Bennett led a moving tribute to San Francisco on Saturday.

The musician, 93, had the idea of getting everyone to go to their windows at the same time and singing his iconic, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”.

Bennett and San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Maillard Shultz came up with the idea as a way to help raise morals.

I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/sv4nshOiS7 — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) April 25, 2020

“I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we’ll sing ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online!” Bennett captioned a clip on Twitter.

San Francisco came together and using the hashtag #SingOutSF, shared their contributions.

#SFPD Participates in #SingOutSF! We're proud to join fellow San Franciscans in singing I Left My Heart in San Francisco, Tony Bennett's classic ballad to "The City that Knows How". Together, we can fight through this. Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay positive – we got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/z6RCQS5EZt — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 25, 2020

Volume up! Grace Cathedral with their version of #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/s6VWCCIjDz — Inside San Francisco (@mydayinSF) April 25, 2020

Mark Robinson sports a mask as he sings “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” at noon near the Tony Bennett heart sculpture in Union Square. The singer led a city-wide #SingOutSF of his famed song to honor healthcare workers and other frontline workers. https://t.co/kT3InvhgM7 pic.twitter.com/k4z4vydEss — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 25, 2020

#SingOutSF My 12 yr old belting it out at 12noon today pic.twitter.com/E59AE5TxOZ — Sharath Dorbala (@sdorbala) April 25, 2020

From sunset in Staffordshire, England, this native San Franciscan sang along #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/H67N9lncZa — Tim Truett (@timtruett) April 25, 2020

#SingOutSF I hope you’re healthy and safe on this beautiful Saturday. pic.twitter.com/9DoytvIuAl — Tim Lynch (@tlynch1) April 25, 2020