Tony Bennett Starts Off City Wide Sing-Along To ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’

Tony Bennett led a moving tribute to San Francisco on Saturday.
The musician, 93, had the idea of getting everyone to go to their windows at the same time and singing his iconic, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”.
Bennett and San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Maillard Shultz came up with the idea as a way to help raise morals.
“I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12pm PDT, we’ll sing ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online!” Bennett captioned a clip on Twitter.
San Francisco came together and using the hashtag #SingOutSF, shared their contributions.