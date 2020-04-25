Charli D’Amelio And Jimmy Fallon Dance With Their Dogs For Pet Duet TikTok

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for pet TikToks.

Viral TikTok dancer, D’Amelio was on the virtual edition of “The Tonight Show” where she spoke of starting the #DistanceDance trend all to raise funds for Feeding America and Matthew 25: Ministries.

“To give back with the platform I’ve been given is all I really wanted to do since the start of this,” D’Amelio, who turns 16 on May 1, said.

To start off the interview, both D’Amelio and Fallon danced with their dogs, who looked less than impressed.

D’Amelio also spoke about trying to “comprehend” being the first person on the platform to reach 50 million followers.

“I don’t know exactly how it happened,” she added. “It’s crazy, it’s cool.”