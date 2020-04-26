Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Matt James And Twitter Fires Back

Clare Crawley, whose “Bachelorette” season has been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is causing a stir on social media.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old hairstylist issued a tweet that whipped up some backlash after many assumed she was throwing shade at Matt James, one of the suitors who’ll be trying to win her heart when production on the show resumes.

RELATED: Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis Mocks Ex Clare Crawley’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season And She Fires Back

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime,” she wrote on Twitter. Although she didn’t call out James by name, everyone assumed she was referring to James, who is also best friends with model Tyler Cameron, runner-up on Hannah Brown’s “Bachelorette” season.

If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

She doubled down in a followup tweet, writing, “Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me.”

Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC ❤️ — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

James and Cameron are quarantining together in Florida, where earlier this week he gave an interview to promote a Fit-A-Thon livestream to raise money for Operation Food Fight, an organization that provides meals to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

RELATED: Clare Crawley Speaks Out On Her ‘Bachelorette’ Season Being Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Fans responded by pointing out James is already a celebrity in his own right, and using his fame to raise money for a charity isn’t necessarily being “in it for the wrong reasons.”

Oh girl no no, don’t start 😩 I think he gets a pass if it’s for his charity and already had a following prior to the season…. — Maddy (@maddy_zeller) April 25, 2020

If this is about Matt, everyone loved him before you came into the bachelorette picture LOL sorry girl! — Taylor Sweeten (@tay_tom27) April 25, 2020

so Matt should just not hang out with his best friend and isolate himself just for you to send him home week three? nah — The Bachelor Diaries (@thebachdiaries) April 25, 2020

I love Clare. However, I stan Matt James. What he has been doing with ABC Food Tours and being TC’s friend has already put him in the spotlight BEFORE he was even picked to be on Clare’s season. Not sure he needs any other “reason” besides genuine excitement. — Caitlin Anderson (@itscaitanderson) April 25, 2020

You dont know the guy, I won't pretend like i know the guy…but it seems like hes using his platform to raise awareness for his charity. Not sure why that is upsetting to you. — Kyra (@kyraalc) April 25, 2020

Thank you! Lets just skip your season all together and make him the bachelor. Now that I would watch pic.twitter.com/14f2fbN0hh — Yoana Cisneros (@yoanacisneross) April 25, 2020

On Sunday, the day after Crawley wrote her tweets, James issued an apparent response.

“For those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight,” he told Us Weekly, referencing the charity that helps impoverished New Yorkers.