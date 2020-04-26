Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds For Tiny Ponytail: ‘I Dare You To Forget This’

Blake Lively is once again taking a playful shot at husband Ryan Reynolds on social media.

On Saturday, she used Instagram Stories to share a photo of Reynolds, his hair pulled into a minuscule ponytail on the back of his head.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” she wrote to accompany the pic.



Meanwhile, the pair have also been using social media for some good causes.

Last month, Reynolds and Lively made a $1-million donation toward coronavirus relief efforts, making the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts.