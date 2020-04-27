Ryan Reynolds Responds To Blake Lively Trolling Him Over Tiny Ponytail

Blake Lively is once again taking a playful shot at husband Ryan Reynolds on social media.
On Saturday, she used Instagram Stories to share a photo of Reynolds, his hair pulled into a minuscule ponytail on the back of his head.
“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” she wrote to accompany the pic.
Reynolds wasn’t about to leave things there, responding with his own jab right back at Lively.
Meanwhile, the pair have also been using social media for some good causes.
Last month, Reynolds and Lively made a $1-million donation toward coronavirus relief efforts, making the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts.