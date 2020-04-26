Michael Buble And Luisana Lopilato Adorably Interrupted By Son Noah During Livestream

Viewers of the latest livestream broadcast from Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato received a surprise visit when the couple’s 6-year-old son Noah made an unexpected cameo.

“Today is Friday. On Friday night, Saturday and Sunday the kids sleep in our bed,” Buble told fans, which prompted his son to pop into the camera frame to say hi.

“Noah, what’s your favourite thing about Friday, dude?” Buble asked his son.

“I get candy,” he happily replied.

“No, you don’t candy,” said Buble, prompting another response from his son: “Because I get to sleep in your bed.”

Added Buble: “That’s all he cares about. Him and his brother want to sleep in our bed, and his sister! Tonight maybe we watch a movie, popcorn…” Noah interrupted to declare that he wanted to watch “Jurassic Park”.

Buble continued by sharing some details about Noah. “You know what he wants to be when he grows up? Not an actor, not a singer. He wants to swim with sharks. So this is our superhero. We have two other superheroes, but this boy… you know what? He is the biggest inspiration for us,” he said, referencing his son’s cancer battle.

“And it was a big inspiration for us to do this with you, to be welcomed into your homes all over the world…” he continued.