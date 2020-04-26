Ricky Gervais Admits He’s Amazed By The Response To His Netflix Series ‘After Life’

The second season of Ricky Gervais’ dramedy “After Life” debuted on April 24, and the comedian sat down for an interview with Britain’s Radio X to discuss the new season.

In the series, Gervais plays a journalist struggling to cope with grief after the death of his beloved wife, and he revealed that the show has touched more people than he’d realized.

“I’ve never had a reaction like it. And I don’t just mean the size of the reaction, as that could be a reflection of the fact Netflix has 170 million subscribers worldwide, which is mind-blowing really when you think about It, and everything’s on social media now so you hear about it,” Gervais said.

“But it was the emotional response. My agent on the first week got 300 letters. Now that is really rare, where people are bothering to write letters, and they were telling their own story, so it wasn’t a tweet, it wasn’t a thumbs up,” he continued.

“And people come up to me on the street. Usually it’s ‘I loved the show,’ or ‘Give it to them at the Golden Globes’ and now they come up and approach me and say, ‘I lost my brother three weeks before I watched it,’ and you think, ‘Oh my god. Everyone’s grieving,'” he added.

“Everyone in the world is grieving about something all the time and the older you get the more you’ve got to grieve about,” said Gervais. “And I really didn’t think of it as a document about grief.”

You can watch Gervais’ “Radio X” interview in its entirety above.