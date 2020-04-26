‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Judge Michelle Visage Shades Jessie J: ‘She Wasn’t Nice’

Michelle Visage did not have a pleasant experience with Jessie J.

In a recent interview with Gay Times, the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge was asked about Nicki Minaj, who served as guest judge in the season 12 premiere.

“What I loved about Nicki is that she was so, I don’t want to say ‘real’ because it’s a stupid term, but she was genuine, honest and herself. When superstars come in, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” she explained. “You don’t know if they’re going to be standoffish, not nice, a total cold person like Jessie J was to us when we did the tour in Australia. But Nicki? She was amazing.”

Visage said she had no intention of censoring herself. “I don’t care if you put that in there. It wasn’t nice,” she said.

“We were so excited too. She wasn’t nice,” Visage continued.

“I was so excited and then I was like, ‘Boo!’ Let me tell you, there’s few voices that could hold up to hers. That b***h can sang, oh my god. It made me sad, which is why I don’t want to meet Madonna. I don’t want to be let down!”