Kevin Smith Reveals He’s Finished Script For ‘Mallrats’ Sequel

Kevin Smith is one of millions who’ve been in quarantine throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s been putting his time to good use by completing the script for a long-awaited sequel.

“Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of ‘TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS’!” Smith wrote on Instagram about the sequel to his 1995 comedy “Mallrats”.

“25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning ‘Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and ‘happily ever after’ is easier to say than live!” he wrote.

“The #jayandsilentbob stuff is some of my favourite conceptual comedy I’ve ever written but the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet,” added Smith. “And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train!”

Smith first began musing about a sequel to “Mallrats” back in 2015.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time, he divulged in a radio interview that he had “half a script” for the sequel to the film, which starred Jason Lee and Shannen Doherty.

“We’ve got up until the beginning of 2016. By the time we get to May 2016, we’re going to be shooting,” he said of the timeframe which never came to fruition.

“Lately I’ve been doing this thing where I’m like, ‘Do you want to do what’s good for your career, or do you just want to have fun?’” he added. “Nobody’s clamouring for a ‘Mallrats’ sequel, but I would love to make one. It’s been like 20 years.”