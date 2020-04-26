Emma Stone Dances And Lip Syncs To ‘You’re The One That I Want’

Emma Stone is goofing around and all for a good cause.

Stone joined choreographer Ryan Heffington where the two danced and lip synced in support of the Child Mind Institute and the work they are doing during the pandemic.

RELATED: Emma Stone’s Wedding To Dave McCary Reportedly Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears

RELATED: Style Evolution: Emma Stone

The two put on quite the show as the performed “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease”.

Heffington is donating all money raised through his Instagram Live “Sweatfest” between April 25-27 to the Child Mind Institute.