The MET Orchestra Dazzles In Remotely Shot Performance

While New York City’s Metropolitan Opera has shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t mean the MET Orchestra has been silenced.

On Saturday, the famed orchestra put together a stunning performance as musicians played their instruments remotely from their homes, while conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the orchestra through the “Intermezzo” from “Cavalleria Rusticana”.

“The MET Orchestra Musicians applaud the steps taken across New York City and the heroic efforts of all essential workers to safeguard the health and safety of our local community,” reads a statement from the Metropolitan Opera.

“Despite the crisis that has forced the Metropolitan Opera to shutter its doors, we, the MET Orchestra Musicians, remain committed to connecting our global audience through music. Like so much of our economy during this unprecedented crisis, the entire performing arts community will face enormous financial difficulties as we are forced to go dark. The lives of millions of musicians and performers will be dramatically impacted. In spite of social distancing, music and art offer solace, inspiration, and an affirmation of our humanity,” the statement continues.

“We are proud that the Met remains a leader among the world’s great cultural institutions, even now reaching millions of listeners around the world through nightly HD Streams,” the statement concluded. “Once this crisis is over, we look forward to the Metropolitan Opera playing a vital role in the resurgence of New York City’s cultural and economic life. We wish you and your loved ones good health, and we look forward to making music again soon.”