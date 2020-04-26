Lennon Stella Talks Working ‘Like A Full Adult’ At 12 And The Song It Inspired, ‘I Would Never Change It For The World’

Lennon Stella is opening up about her debut album and performing during the massive “One World: Together At Home” concert.

The Canadian singer, 20, FaceTimed with Brooke Reese for Apple Music for the conversation where she discussed taking part in the Global Citizen, World Health Organization (WHO) and Lady Gaga organized concert that ended up bringing in $127.9 million for COVID-19 frontline workers.

RELATED: Lennon Stella Gets ‘Jealous’ In New Music Video

“I just think it’s the coolest thing. All the different companies, and sites, and everyone who’s doing all of these ways to have everyone connect and also, artists that are doing Instagram shows like Miley Cyrus, and John Mayer, I think it’s so cute, and it’s just so nice for everyone to be able to feel less alone. And so yeah, I just wanted to be a part of that whole thing,” Stella commented.

Stella’s debut album,Three. Two. One., was just released on April 24. She gushed over the project and how her fans can really get to know her through the songs.

RELATED: The Chainsmokers Enlist Illenium And Lennon Stella For New Single ‘Takeaway’

“I really think that with an album is when you really get to know somebody. Just like I feel like you can understand me so much through this. But I also think that there’s a lot of songs that really helps me to write and help me to sing, honestly,” she noted. “And I think that people would feel understood in certain ways, and it can heal together in certain songs. And then, also I think there are times when it’s just feel-good things, and hopefully, it just makes people feel good.”



One of those songs listeners can hear to get to know her is “Older Than I Am”, based on when Stella was “12 working like a full adult.”

“I loved it, and I would never change it for the world, and it was very positive,” she added. “But at the same time, it was a lot of pressure and a lot of responsibility for being 12. And then, there’s always this thing of, ‘Wow, I couldn’t mess up right now.’ It was just a different world to grow up in and just that thing of always feeling a bit older than I am really.”