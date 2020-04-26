Michael Madsen Recreates His Musical ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Ear-Slicing Scene For Social Distancing PSA

Michael Madsen is recreating arguably his most iconic film scene in order to get the word out about the importance of social distancing.

In a new PSA shot on an iPhone, the 1972 Stealers Wheel hit “Stuck in the Middle with You” strikes up, as the camera takes viewers on a tour through a house.

Every person encountered has a bloody bandage over one ear, in homage to the scene from Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” in which Madsen’s character, Mr. Blonde, dances along to the song as he slices off the ear of his captive with a straight razor.

As the PSA concludes, the camera turns to Madsen, wearing his character’s white shirt, black tie and black jacket, along with a pair of pyjama bottoms, recreating Mr. Blonde’s herky-jerky dance moves.

The PSA ends with a blood-splattered message: “Stay home. Stay safe.”

Compare to the original scene below.