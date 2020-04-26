‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson’s Estate The Scene Of A Drive By Shooting

“Duck Dynasty” alum Willie Robertson’s estate was the location of a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon.

Robertson’s West Monroe, Lousiana estate had 10 shots aimed at the property.

One of the shots went through the bedroom window of the home where his son John Luke Robertson, wife Mary Kate McEachern and their baby live. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“We were pretty shook up,” Robertson told USA Today Network. “It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.”

“It was broad daylight,” Robertson added, noting that multiple witnesses saw the suspects drive by first before firing the shots around 2:33 p.m.

“Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about 5 minutes before,” Robertson said. “I had just gone to the store when it happened.”

The reality television star thinks he knows who the police should be questioning.

“I’m 100% certain, but I don’t know why,” he said. “I’ve been in close contact with the investigators. It seems local to me, but I can’t be sure.”

Local officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.