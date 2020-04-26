Johnny Depp Covers John Lennon’s ‘Working Class Hero’

Johnny Depp tapped into his musical talents for Pathway 2 Paris’ Earth Day 50 celebration.

Depp, who is part of the band Hollywood Vampires, covered John Lennon’s “Working Class Hero” via Instagram Live.

“As soon as you’re born they make you feel small/ By giving you no time instead of it all/ Till the pain is so big you feel nothing at all/ A working class hero is something to be,” Depp sang while playing the acoustic guitar.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Officially Joins Instagram, Shares 8-Minute Video Discussing ‘Invisible Enemy’ COVID-19

Patti Smith even wrote a song, “Nine” for her “great friend and protector”, which she performed.

RELATED: Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck Release ‘Isolation’ While In Isolation

Patti Smith wrote a song for Johnny Depp’s upcoming birthday and this is all that matters because he deserves all the love and support 🕯🖤🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/duX0u9PJAM — Sienna (@winonasrider) April 26, 2020

Pathway 2 Paris is a “non-profit organization dedicated to transitioning the world to 100% renewable energy to reach the targets of the Paris Agreement and beyond.”