Michael Buble, The Barenaked Ladies And Sofia Reyes Team Up For ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ Special

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” kicked off to a great start thanks to a special musical collaboration between Michael Buble, The Barenaked Ladies and Sofia Reyes.

The trio of Canadian acts joined together from their individual homes to perform a rendition of “Gotta Stay Patient” through video link.

The especially poignant song includes lyrics such as, “I just want to see my friends/ I want to walk the street again/ But I gotta be patient/ So let’s enjoy this confination.”

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees @barenakedladies and fourteen-time #JUNOS winner @MichaelBuble teamed up to open the #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble nationwide special. Tune in now and donate at https://t.co/QktaguT1mP pic.twitter.com/fvfJecPbl4 — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) April 26, 2020

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” features a star-studded lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors and athletes.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast will see more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the one-hour, commercial-free presentation.

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Frontline workers, across so many sectors, including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19,” says Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada. “They need our support and we are thankful for ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ for helping our most vulnerable neighbours.”

Text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20 to Food Banks Canada.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is available to watch live on ETCanada.com.

