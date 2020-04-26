Cast Of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunite On ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

“Schitt’s Creek” might have just ended but that didn’t stop the cast of the beloved Canadian comedy from reuniting for “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble”.

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy virtually dropped in for the special in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast named words like “masks”, “social distancing” and “isolation” that we have all come accustomed to hearing.

“We could never thank our heroes enough, but we can try,” ‘O’ Hara expressed as the rest of the supporting cast joined in from their homes to thank frontline staff.

“To all of you in every field who have to stay out so we can stay in,” Dan said. “Thank you,” everyone joined in unison.

Catch the full star-studded performance here.

To support Food Banks Canada, text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20.