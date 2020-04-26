Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute To Canada On ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

Ryan Reynolds was just one of the many Canadian celebs to help out “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble”.

“Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the 6-week quarantine we’ve been on,” Reynolds joked.

He then paid tribute to everything Canada has given him adding the biggest lesson he has learned is Canada is great at “taking care of each other.”

“Let’s do our part to make sure our neighbours aren’t going hungry,” the Vancouver-born actor added while asking viewers to give back to Food Banks Canada.

Earlier in the pandemic, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, donated $500,000 to Food Banks Canada and matched that with a donation to Feeding America.

To support Food Banks Canada, text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20.