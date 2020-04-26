Canadian Icons Celine Dion And Shania Twain Take Part In ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

In the star-studded “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” special, Canadian icons Celine Dion and Shania Twain both lent their voices to the cause.

“We are presently living some incredibly difficult moments,” Dion started.

“We have to do everything possible to stop this virus,” Dion said while urging people to stay home. “Let us take care of each other and together I am sure we will succeed.”

And by the reaction on Twitter, it looked like her message worked.

“I want to say thank you to all the frontline workers out there,” Twain later added. “We would be in a much bigger mess without you.”

Twain then performed coronavirus spoofs of her classic songs.

“Keep your chins and spirits up and we are going to make it,” Twain concluded.

