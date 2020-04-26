Justin and Hailey Bieber Send Special Message to Canadians During ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

Justin and Hailey Bieber sent prayers and love to the people of Canada during the “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” special.

Speaking through a video link from what appeared to be Justin’s living room, the couple told viewers: “We are also here in Canada with you guys and we are enduring all of this as a country together.”

"We are all in this together" lots of love from @justinbieber and @haileybieber who are quarantining here in Canada with us.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/HZZ9tzQizx — CBC (@CBC) April 26, 2020

The newlyweds have been quarantining together in Canada since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin continued: “We are sending our love and prayers out to each one of you guys and we are going to get through this together. So, love you guys.”

Blowing a kiss to fans, Hailey added: “Love you guys, stay safe.”

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” featured a star-studded lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors and athletes.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast will see more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the one-hour, commercial-free presentation.

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Frontline workers, across so many sectors, including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19,” says Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada. “They need our support and we are thankful for ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ for helping our most vulnerable neighbours.”

Text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20 to Food Banks Canada.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is available to watch live on ETCanada.com.

