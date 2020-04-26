Alessia Cara Covers Randy Newman’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ For ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ Special

Alessia Cara sent a message of hope and friendship to the people of Canada with an uplifting performance during the ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ special.

The Ontario-born singer-songwriter sang her own unique version of Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” as part of the star-studded multi-platform benefit.

The inspiring rendition won fans across social media, including Arkells, who jumped on Twitter to praise Cara’s choice of song.

I AM HERE for @alessiacara doing Randy. — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) April 26, 2020

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” features a star-studded lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors and athletes.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast will see more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the one-hour, commercial-free presentation.

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Frontline workers, across so many sectors, including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19,” says Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada. “They need our support and we are thankful for ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ for helping our most vulnerable neighbours.”

Text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20 to Food Banks Canada.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is available to watch live on ETCanada.com.

