Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne And More Collaborate On ‘Lean On Me’ For ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

If you weren’t emotional yet from “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble”, you will be now.

Some of Canada’s biggest stars joined from their own homes where they performed “Lean On Me”.

Over two dozen performers including Justin Bieber, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Fefe Dobson, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, Jann Arden, Tyler Shaw, Johnny Orlando, Walk off the Earth, The Tenors serenaded viewers.

Special appearances from HGTV stars Scott Mcgillivray, Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan could also be spotted sending their love and support.

Ahead of the special, Lavigne spoke with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about getting “goosebumps” during recording.

“Just knowing the meaning behind it, everyone coming together….it has just been really powerful, even for me behind the mic,” she said.

The cover of “Lean on Me” was dreamed up by Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson and was released through the collective artist initiative ArtistsCAN with proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross to help fight COVID-19 in Canada.

To make a monetary contribution just text LEANONME to 20222 (standard text messaging rates apply) or go to www.redcross.ca/leanonme.

Catch the full star-studded performance here.

To support Food Banks Canada, text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20.