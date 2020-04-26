Drake Closes Out ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ With Important Message

Drake closed out the “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” special with an important message for viewers.

“Hats off to all the artists who performed for a good cause,” Drake started off before giving his “hats off” to the frontline workers.

He continued to explain that he had to go to the hospital “the other day” due to a foot injury and the “moral, the smiles, the high spirits” at the hospital were “incredible” despite circumstances adding that frontline workers are the “glue holding us all together.”

"I'm looking forward to the day when we will be reunited, whether it be face-to-face or just connected through something… until then, please keep all these people that are truly out here working for you in mind." – @Drake #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble

Drake then had a message to all the people at home who might find the pandemic weighing on their mental health.

“I want to urge everybody, in their own space to find the silver lining,” he said. “What I mean when I say that is if you have a craft that can be worked on from home, it is an amazing thing to keep on working, keep your mind stimulated.

He also suggested staying active and to “nurture your personal relationships.”

“I hope we all emerge better people, more unified people and to show people the same amount of love we are showing now,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to the day when we will be reunited, whether it be face-to-face or just connected through something… until then, please keep all these people that are truly out here working for you in mind.”

Catch the full star-studded performance here.

To support Food Banks Canada, text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20.