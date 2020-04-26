Justin Trudeau Sends Love To Frontline Workers During ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

Justin Trudeau appeared near the end of ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ special by sharing some brief, yet important words about frontline workers.

Rounding up a night of star-studded entertainment, the Canadian prime minister reminded viewers to show appreciation to those who are working on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

Trudeau said: “We’re going to get through this together by leaning on each other and protecting our frontline workers.”

Prior to the appearance, Trudeau shared a similar message of support social media.

Our front line workers are going above and beyond to keep us safe, our shelves stocked, and our country moving. And tonight’s #StrongerTogether event is all about saluting them and supporting @FoodBanksCanada. Click here to get all the details: https://t.co/oflneHfeRq pic.twitter.com/BQqcLILZVz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 26, 2020

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” featured a starry lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors and athletes.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast saw more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the one-hour, commercial-free presentation.

The event was held in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Frontline workers, across so many sectors, including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19,” said Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada. “They need our support and we are thankful for ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ for helping our most vulnerable neighbours.”

Text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20 to Food Banks Canada.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is available to watch live on ETCanada.com.