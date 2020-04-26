Anne Murray Pays Tribute To Nova Scotia During ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

Anne Murray joined the “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” special where she paid tribute to her home province of Nova Scotia.

Murray addressed both the pandemic as well as the mass shooting in Nova Scotia last weekend.

“We’re facing the unknown but we’re facing it together and that’s how we want to remember this,” the singer said.

“We are grieving with you and we send prayers for courage and strength as you try to make sense of this horrific tragedy,” she added. “We as a nation are being put to a test right now as we face the unknown but we’re facing it together.”

Murray then introduced a group of health care workers performing “Rise Again”.

To support Food Banks Canada, text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20.