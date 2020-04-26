Arkells Perform Graduation Surprise For Fan During ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’

Arkells had a special surprise in store for one lucky fan during the ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ special.

While many graduation ceremonies across the country have been either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian rock band made sure that one McMaster University student would have the graduation day of her dreams.

Kind-hearted Ava Harrison has been busy collecting protective eyewear for people working with COVID-19 patients, so Arkells’ lead vocalist Max Kerman decided to pay her a visit on the day of her final exam.

Kerman said: “Normally this time of year, college kids are writing their final exams and getting ready for grad. As we approach the end of the semester, we feel especially bummed for all of the hard working college students who don’t get a chance to properly celebrate with their family and friends.”

RELATED: Arkells Host ‘Flatten The Curve Music Class’ Live On Instagram

What a special moment! I teared up 🥺 @arkellsmusic 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/HgG5N70M9Z — Stay At Home TV (@GlobalTV) April 27, 2020

Before serenading the young fan with the song “Years in the Making”, Kerman dedicated the performance to all of the students who were supposed to be celebrating graduations this year.

He explained: “We’ve heard that grads out there are using our song ‘Years in the Making’, which is a song about putting in the work, to commemorate their achievements. We sing this song for Ava but we also sing this song for you, the class of 2020.”

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” featured a starry lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors and athletes.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast saw more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the one-hour, commercial-free presentation.

RELATED: Arkells Release New Music Video For ‘Years In The Making’

The event was held in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Frontline workers, across so many sectors, including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19,” said Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada. “They need our support and we are thankful for ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ for helping our most vulnerable neighbours.”

Text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10 or $20 to Food Banks Canada.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is available to watch live on ETCanada.com.

RELATED: Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Jams On Stage With Band Arkells In Toronto