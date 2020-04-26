‘American Idol’ Contestant Olivia Ximines Covers Billie Eilish From Her Living Room

“American Idol” contestant Olivia Ximines covered Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”.

In the performance from her living room, Ximines performed the hit song with a more upbeat tempo showing off her killer voice.

“What I loved about this performance is that I got to hear the quality of your voice even more,” judge Katy Perry said via video stream while dressed up as a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“It was like getting to know another side of you,” Perry added.

Luke Bryan praised Ximines for “bringing the show” as Lionel Richie said that she has “every quality of a superstar.”

Host Ryan Seacrest asked the 16-year-old singer what it was like having to perform at home because of coronavirus restrictions where she noted it was “different” and she had to “pump [herself] up.”

“I know about pumping myself up,” Perry joked referencing her outfit.