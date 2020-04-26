‘American Idol’ Contestant Kimmy Gabriela Knocks Out Incredible Ariana Grande Cover From Home

She may have to sing from her backyard, but that didn’t stop Kimmy Gabriela from putting on a powerhouse performance during the latest installment of American Idol.

The talented contestant wowed the judges with her emotional rendition of “Leave Me Lonely” by Ariana Grande.

The live shows will all be shot from home, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan taping their bits remotely. The contestants will perform live to tape.

Perry, who was wearing a hilarious hand sanitizer costume, said: “I felt that you are starting to know who you are.”

Bryan joked: “I keep waiting for the neighbours to peep over the fence back there! What I think is really impressive is how well you navigate the notes.”

Richie added: “You had me on the edge of my emotions.”

Featuring the top 20 contestants, as well as the judges and host Ryan Seacrest, the show was broadcast cast from a total of 25 different locations.