The Cast Of ‘Waitress’ Sing To Nick Cordero As He Recovers From Leg Amputation And COVID-19

Broadway star Nick Cordero has been in an uphill battle since falling ill with pneumonia.

Cordero first came down with pneumonia and days later tested positive for COVID-19. Complications from coronavirus meant that Cordero had to be placed in a medically induced coma and have his leg amputated because of blood clot.

While Cordero recovers and is on a temporary pacemaker, his former Waitress castmates came together to sing a cover of his song “Live Your Life”.

Sara Bareilles and Jessie Muelle gathered Eric Anderson, Kimiko Glenn, Keala Settle, Jenna Ushkowitz, Fran Curry, Charity Angel Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Becky Fleming, Thomas Gates, Drew Gehling, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson and Molly Jobe for the virtual performance.

“In support of Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who has been fighting COVID-19 since March 31, we’re proud to share one of Nick’s original songs ‘Live Your Life’ performed by his Broadway Waitress family,” the cast said in a statement.

Still sedated, Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots has been updating fans on his condition as well as starting the hashtag #WakeUpNick, asking family and friends to dance and sing in his honour.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help the family with medical bills.

“Please consider supporting to him & his family during this difficult time,” the video added.