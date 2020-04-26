Dwayne Johnson Looks At The ‘Silver Lining’ Of Being Quarantined As He Sings To His Daughter For ‘The 1,927th Time’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is looking at the positive side of being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The busy superstar is enjoying the extra time he is spending with this daughter, Tiana Gia, 2.

“And for the 1,927th time I will sing ‘You’re Welcome’ to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. 🎶💤😩😂,” he captioned a cute video on Instagram of him singing the song from his movie “Moana”.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over Daughter Tiana Turning 2: ‘Tornado Of Love, Strength, And Wit’

Johnson added that being quarantined has a “silver lining”.

“But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing,” he added. “And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, ‘Maui’ from Moana. 😂🤷🏽‍♂️.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Credits Quarantine On Having A ‘Very Positive Effect’ On His Marriage

Tia adorably joined in the song.

“It’s time for Tia to go to bed,” the former wrestler sang before asking, “Do you like that line?”

“Yeah!” an enthused Tia responded as they stopped the video.

Johnson has been singing “You’re Welcome” a lot lately. Near the start of April, he shared another video of himself singing the song to Tia while they washed her hands.

“She has no idea, we’re the same person,” Johnson captioned the clip. “And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y.”