‘Homeland’ Series Finale Praised By Fans For Getting It Right

It’s not always easy to give fans a series finale that’s equal parts satisfying and enjoyable, but “Homeland” seems to have pulled it off.

The tense and gritty Showtime spy drama wrapped up its eight-season run on Sunday, with a twisting, complex grande finale that surprised fans by ending on a more positive note than many anticipated.

In an effort to avert nuclear war, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) betrays her longtime mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), turning him over to a Russian kill team when he refuses to disclose the identity of his double-crossing asset within the Russian intelligence community.

However, instead of Saul getting shot or tortured, Carrie manages to discover Saul’s double-agent, who turns out to be a Russian U.N. translator. The translator kills herself before she can be captured, but it’s enough for the Russian spies to release vital information that prevents a nuclear war.

Her efforts, however, get her branded a traitor to the US, and the show flash-forwards two years to show Carrie living in Moscow with a Russian spy, and having published a book about her decision to betray America.

However, we see a special copy get into Saul’s hands, and it contains a message from Carrie about Russian secrets, proving she’s now working for America from inside the seemingly impenetrable fortress of Russian secret intelligence, and she’s now Saul’s new asset.

“Well done @SHO_Homeland 👏👏👏 BRAVO! THAT is how you end a series. Just fantastic,” wrote one Twitter user, while another added, “Congrats to #Homeland for being the only show to get a series finale right.”

“What a BRILLIANT ending. Never been so satisfied or impressed with a series finale,” another fan wrote, while one viewer gave special shout outs to Danes and Patinkin for “leading one of the most brilliant shows on television.”

#homeland what a BRILLIANT ending. Never been so satisfied or impressed with a series finale! — susie moore (@susiemoore) April 27, 2020

Ok Carrie, you almost had me, sis. In true Homeland form, we were on the edge of our seats to the very end. Bravo to Claire Daines and Mandy Patinkin for leading one of the most brilliant shows on television. #Homeland #HomelandFinale pic.twitter.com/TXOguZGO50 — galletica 🍪 (@ohthecontrarian) April 27, 2020

#Homeland finale's perfect timing was amidst a worldwide pandemic.

Stress offline, stress on screen.

Farewell Carrie & Saul. — Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) April 27, 2020

Thank you #Homeland for proving I can stay committed to something for over 7 years and see it thru to the end! Hands down the best series ever! pic.twitter.com/ZkOLyVblPx — Jenny Jetty (@JennyFKNJetty) April 27, 2020

Thank you #Homeland for 8 great seasons. You couldn’t have ended it any better. — Carlos Abrantes (@Abrantes11) April 27, 2020

That’s the way to end a series! I think I may have to watch seasons 1 and 2 again because they were so good. Season 8 was good, but the finale was great! Well done @SHO_Homeland #Homeland — Ron Berkowitz (@ronberk1) April 27, 2020

Great finale #Homeland But anyone else just want eight more seasons starting with that ending? Especially since Homeland has been eerily accurate pic.twitter.com/F3pvRxAbkv — Anne C. Mulkern (@AnneCMulkern) April 27, 2020

Thanks @SHO_Homeland for a thrilling ride. From Brody to the final betrayal, never knew what was coming next. #Homeland pic.twitter.com/vcWYvXlMN3 — Solomon Syed (@SolomonSyed) April 27, 2020

#Homeland Now, that's how you end a show! Great finale 🙌🏾 — Abiola Abiola (@AbiolaDreams) April 27, 2020

The #Homeland series finale was perfect. A surprising, satisfying end. The mission is complete in a sense, while also allowing for Carrie & company to live on in our heads. Bravo. I'll miss this show. — Josh Feldman (@ItsJoshFeldman) April 27, 2020

Congrats to #Homeland for being the only show to get a series finale right — Rogue (@JessTheMfnBest) April 27, 2020

Homelandreturned for its eighth season after a two-year break, and Danes addressed the show’s conclusion at the winter Television Critics Association press tour back in January.

“It’s taxing and humbling, but I’ve been with this imagined person. I’ve been carrying her with me for almost a decade,” Danes said of playing Mathison. “I’ve been in this incredible company that is just so exquisitely talented and I just know how rare that combination is — to be working with people I trust and admire so much and to always be working with material that always is challenging.”

“I feel very conflicted,” the actress confessed of the show ending. “This could continue… think of it like origami. I think it is providing a service that isn’t being provided readily. I don’t think that I agree that [Homeland] is just entertainment, there will be an absence. I will miss it personally. I think it will be missed.”