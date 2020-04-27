Barbra Streisand Joins Kesha, Billy Porter & More For GLAAD’s ‘Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone’ Livestream

An array of celebrities joined forces for GLAAD’s “Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone” livestream Sunday.

The huge event highlighted the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and raised over $225,000 for CenterLink; a group of over 250 LGBTQ centres located around the world.

“Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone” was co-hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh and saw appearances by Kesha, Billy Porter, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Melissa Etheridge, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Ross Mathews, and more.

.@jvn stopped by #TogetherInPride and talked with @Lilly about breaking down the stigma around living with HIV. JVN also shared advice to LGBTQ youth feeling isolated during COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wWbn0aOMNL — GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020

Barbra Streisand also recorded a touching message.

“Hi everyone, it’s Barbra Streisand and I am so thrilled that GLAAD’s ‘Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone’ event is happening tonight to raise much-needed funds to support local LGBTQ community centres all over the country who are being seriously affected by COVID-19,” she said, according to People.

“If these community centres had to close their doors that means that LGBTQ kids may not have a meal, it means they may not have a place to go and it also means they won’t have the support that so many of these facilities need to help them find a job and be successful,” the musician continued. “I know that times are tough but I really hope you’ll help save theses organizations… give as you can, every bit helps.”

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release, “During this truly unprecedented time, tonight’s event brought together some of the world’s biggest stars to send necessary messages of support, solidarity, and community to LGBTQ people across the world, as well as the heroes on the frontlines battling this pandemic.

“LGBTQ people are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and we have a responsibility to highlight the impact of this pandemic on our community, as well as to ensure that LGBTQ people are not left behind. The funds raised for CenterLink will help to support the community centres providing direct and life-saving services to LGBTQ people at a time when they need it most.”