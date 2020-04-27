Canada’s Lauren Spencer-Smith Stuns With ‘Momma Knows Best’ On ‘American Idol’

Lauren Spencer-Smith continues to prove her chops.

On Sunday’s new “American Idol”, the Canadian teenager performed live remotely from her lakeside home on Vancouver Island, wowing the judges with the view and with her vocals.

Sixteen-year-old Spencer-Smith performed Jessie J’s “Momma Knows Best” with full diva power, complete with fun video effects and her family raising “Vote Lauren” signs when she was finished.

The judges, appearing via live satellite feed, were enthralled. Katy Perry and Luke Bryan commented on her maturing voice.

Lionel Richie added, “I felt that you felt that song,” and threw in some praise for the lakeside view.

Spencer-Smith also won fans at home on Twitter.

Watch out for Lauren Spencer Smith. A definite finalist'#americanidol — John DeMott (@JohnDeMott2) April 27, 2020