John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Potluck With Help From Martha Stewart, Stanley Tucci & More

John Krasinski had the best surprise for a few “Some Good News” viewers as he hosted a virtual potluck during Sunday’s episode of his show.

Krasinski dedicated the latest instalment of his much-loved YouTube show to those in need in the food industry amid the ongoing pandemic.

The actor spoke to Guy Fieri, who has set up a COVID-19 relief fund for restaurant workers, as well as getting help from David Chang, Stanley Tucci, and Martha Stewart to make some recipes sent in by viewers.

Krasinski also had the sweetest surprise for Fieri, announcing PepsiCo had rounded up the amount of money he’d raised to a whopping $20 million by donating $3 million.

See his reaction in the clip above.

“From the inspiring stories of selfless camaraderie, to the heart-wrenching stories of simply doing what’s right, these are the people who once defined your neighbourhood and are now defining humanity,” Krasinski said while showing a series of clips of people doing food-related good deeds.

“But the beautiful thing about food and all this is you don’t have to be a big-time chef to make a huge difference,” the “Office” favourite told viewers.

“It’s heartwarming to point out that every single person in that segment, that was making food to make a difference, they were doing it all without charging a dollar, because that is just what heroes do.”