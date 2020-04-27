Francisco Martin Takes A Huge Risk By Performing Katy Perry Track On ‘American Idol’

Francisco Martin took quite the risk on Sunday’s at-home episode of “American Idol” but it paid off.

Martin belted out Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” during the latest instalment of the show, with the track being a huge hit for judge Perry back in 2010.

Perry, who was dressed as a bottle of hand sanitizer for the entire episode, said after watching the incredible performance, “What a dice roll, to do that song.”

She continued, “Good for you, because it really worked,” adding that she’d performed the song tens of thousands of times and Martin “did it real justice, good job.”

Luke Bryan then shared, “I was nervous. I thought, Please do not let this kid do a Katy song and mess it up. But you didn’t, man. You made it you. And you just have the magic… and I’m jealous.”

Host Ryan Seacrest added, “You are so likable and humble, it’s very charming.”

See what Martin had to say to the great reacton to his performance in the clip above.