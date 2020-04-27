Kate Winslet Remembers Getting Recognized As Rose From ‘Titanic’ In The Himalayas

“Titanic” was a true global hit.

In a new interview with Candis magazine, Kate Winslet, star of the 1997 film, talks being recognized all the way in the Himalayas.

RELATED: Emma Thompson Reveals She Almost Lost Her Now-Husband Greg Wise To Kate Winslet

“’Titanic’ was everywhere. A couple of years after it came out, I went to India. I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick, he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye,” the 44-year-old Oscar winner recalls.

“He looked at me and said, ‘You — “Titanic”!’ I said yes, and he just put his hand on his heart and said, ‘Thank you’. I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people,” she continues.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Reveals She’s Been ‘Paranoid’ About Being Trapped In Her House Ever Since 2011 Fire

Winslet, who played Rose DeWitt Bukater in the iconic film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson, adds that though she is proud of the blockbuster hit, the success at the time made her uncomfortable.

“I was leading quite a public life, which I was not prepared for at all,” she says. “All of a sudden, people were looking at me, talking about me — I would read or hear things about me, which were just untrue. I’m only human and that hurt! My 20s were a bit of a roller-coaster, in fact, with some amazing times but some hard times too. These days I look back and think, Whew — I went through all of that?”