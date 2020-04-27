Just Sam Covers Fantasia’s ‘I Believe’ On ‘American Idol’

Just Sam is walking in Fantasia’s footsteps.

On Sunday’s “American Idol”, the Top 20 singer performed from her home, taking on the former winner’s hit “I Believe”.

The judges were impressed with the talent on display. Katy Perry told her, “We’re so excited to see you flourish beyond ‘American Idol’.”

“You own every aspect of your range from top to bottom,” Luke Bryan added.

On Twitter, fans were out in force praising Just Sam’s performance.

Just Sam couldn't just go back to NYC in the projects where I'm sure the virus is still raging. Just wish they could've flown her grandmother to her. Just Sam is INCREDIBLE. She should win. Beautiful voice, beautiful personality. ❤❤❤ #AmericanIdol — Auslly's Percabeth ♡ (@AnamariaJovel) April 27, 2020