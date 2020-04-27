Tom Hardy Returns To CBeebies ‘Bedtime Stories’ To Read More Soothing Tales

Tom Hardy will return for another soothing “Bedtime Stories” appearance Monday.

Hardy was a huge hit when he first appeared on the much-loved CBeebies segment back in 2016.

The BBC released a teaser clip Monday showing the actor reading a snippet from the book Hug Me by Simona Ciraolo.

Hardy shares: “Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug.

“Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug, too.”

🌵 Tom Hardy reads #HugMe, a bedtime story about a cactus named Felipe who just needs a hug, join Tom on @CBeebiesHQ at 6.50pm: https://t.co/f55tBWkEIv pic.twitter.com/QSYqHo9EOg — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 27, 2020

He concludes: “So, in the end, Felipe found someone to hug. It’s not always possible to hug the ones that you love. But they’re always there, in your heart.”

“Tom Week” will also see the star read Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston Tuesday, before reading There’s A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart Wednesday.

The week will conclude with Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton Thursday and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks Friday.

Cheryl Taylor, head of content, BBC Children’s, says: “It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us. It’s during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the U.K. and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long-distance friendship, sharing problems, and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges.”