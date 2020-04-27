First Look At ‘Love, Simon’ Sequel Series ‘Love, Victor’

The first clip for the sequel series “Love, Victor” has arrived.

A followup to “Love, Simon”, the new series sees Michael Cimino’s Victor struggle with his sexuality while facing challenges at home as he adjusts to life in a new city. Feeling overwhelmed, Victor reaches out to Simon, who serves as the narrator of the series.

“Love, Simon” star Nick Robinson is set to reprise his role as Simon for the 10-episode series.

“Love, Victor” was originally set for Disney+ but the series’ more mature themes were not family-friendly enough for the streaming platform. Instead, the series will debut on Hulu in the U.S., however, there are currently no Canadian platforms lined up to stream the series.