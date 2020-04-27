Star-Studded ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’ Event Raises Over $300,000 For Canada’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts

ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation announced some huge news Monday.

The week-long broadcasting event “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD” raised more than $300,000 for Food Banks Canada and the Unison Benevolent Fund to help during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A press release confirmed, “On behalf of everyone involved in this unprecedented event, ET Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association would like to thank each and every generous Canadian who donated to the cause, and extend their gratitude to the lineup of talented artists who invited ET Canada into their homes, in support of Canada’s COVID-19 relief efforts.”

RELATED: Jordan Davis Performs His No. 1 Hit ‘Slow Dance In A Parking Lot’ To Close Out ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

In addition to sponsoring the concert series, TD also donated $100,000 to the CCMA Foundation through the TD Ready Commitment, to be split between Food Banks Canada and the Unison Benevolent Fund to assist Canadians through this crisis.

Spotify stretched donations even further, coming together with the Unison Benevolent Fund through their #SpotifyMusicRelief project.

The event featured intimate performances by Brett Kissel, Dallas Smith, Dean Brody, Gord Bamford, Guylaine Tanguay, High Valley, Jade Eagleson, James Barker Band, Jess Moskaluke, Jordan Davis, Lady Antebellum, Lindsay Ell, Luke Combs, MacKenzie Porter, Meghan Patrick, Morgan Wallen, Shania Twain, the Reklaws, Tenille Townes, Tim Hicks, and the Washboard Union.

RELATED: Morgan Wallen Gives Acoustic Performance Of ‘Chasin’ You’ On ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD’ also shone a light on some of the individuals who are making a positive impact in their communities through Food Banks Canada and the Unison Benevolent Fund, while checking in with some of the Canadians whose lives have been impacted during the pandemic.

“The drastic impact of COVID-19 on food banks has made helping our most vulnerable neighbours much harder,” Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada, shared. “Thanks to the support of Canada Together from CCMA and ET Canada, it will help stock the shelves of the more than 3000 food banks and agencies we support in serving our communities from coast to coast to coast.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Delivers Intimate Performance Of ‘Honey, I‘m Home’ To Kick Off ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

“We are so thankful to Corus, ET Canada, and the CCMA Foundation for stepping forward during this unprecedented time. ‘Canada Together: In Concert Presented by TD’ demonstrates the unity and creativity of the music industry in action and collaboration at its finest,” Unison Benevolent Fund executive director Amanda Power added.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Canadians across the country and all of the partners involved for their generous support, allowing us to immediately provide over $1,000.00 in direct support to individual members of our music community and their families.”