Patti Smith Sings Birthday Song For Johnny Depp During Earth Concert

Patti Smith serenaded Johnny Depp on Earth Day.

During a remote concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Smith sang a song she wrote for the actor’s birthday back in 2009 as he watched on virtually.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Covers John Lennon’s ‘Working Class Hero’

Patti Smith singing NINE, a song she wrote around 2009 for Johnny's birthday. It was released in her studio album Banga. Here's the video from tonight's @pathway2paris live event. #EARTHDAY50 #JohnnyDepp (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yDgFZNTh1h — IFOD (@ifod_net) April 26, 2020

Smith performed a number of other songs, and Depp himself performed a cover of John Lennon’s “Working Class Hero”.

Other musicians, including Cat Power, Flea, and Michael Stipe, made appearances on the livestream.

RELATED: Johnny Depp Officially Joins Instagram, Shares 8-Minute Video Discussing ‘Invisible Enemy’ COVID-19

The event was set up by the non-profit Pathway to Paris.

“As humanity faces an unknown future, we must recognize the fact that we simply cannot go back to our behaviour from before,” the organization said. “Both as individuals and as a globe, we are in a time of reflection, and now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to make great change.”