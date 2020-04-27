Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Fans With $250 In ‘Pay It Forward’ Campaign

Ellen DeGeneres is putting money in fans’ pockets.

On Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host displays the names of hundreds of viewers, surprising each of them with $250 in their Venmo payment app accounts.

DeGeneres explains that she has partnered with the app for their “Venmo It Forward” campaign to help people through the coronavirus crisis.

She then encourages viewers to go on her website and nominate their friends in need to receive money the next time around.