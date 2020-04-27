Lil Wayne Is A Pro On A Skateboard In Dual Video For ‘Piano Trap’ & ‘Not Me’

Lil Wayne’s got real skills on a skateboard.

On Monday, the rapper dropped a new music video for his two songs “Piano Trap” and “Not Me”.

The video, directed by Ricky x Willis, features Wayne pulling sick moves on his skateboard, drinking on rails, riding ramps, and more.

“I was happiest with the banger at the end!” Wayne told Rolling Stone about his skate tricks. “In Barcelona, the 180 to fake shuv! It was like 5 a.m. and those homies who was lit at the end were unknown to me! They were just out there kickin it! And they literally didn’t bother me until I landed that s**t! And it took me about an hour or two.”

He added, “I’ve found skateboarding to be a release from life and all this s**t in general! That’s why I can’t stop, won’t stop!”

The two tracks will be featured on Wayne’s upcoming deluxe edition of his album Funeral, which originally dropped in January.