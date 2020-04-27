Anne Hathaway Talks Red Nose Day On The ‘Today’ Show

Anne Hathaway is doing her part to end child hunger.

The actress joined Carson Daly on the “Today” show to discuss her involvement in Red Nose Day and how the cause has become far more meaningful, thanks to motherhood.

“It kind of feels like it gets more real every year. I’ve become a mom since it all started,” she explains in the clip above. Hathaway has participated in the annual fundraiser since discovering the cause back in 2015.

“You just want to do whatever you can to be a part of bringing some ease, bringing some hope… bringing some good and bringing some food into people’s lives.”

“It’s really amazing, because… in five years, they’ve raised $200 million for child poverty,” she continues. “They’ve positively impacted the lives of over 25 million children.”