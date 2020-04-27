Chris Hemsworth Jokes His Kids Are Coming Out Of Quarantine ‘A Little Dumber’ Because Of His Teaching

Chris Hemsworth is getting candid about the reality of homeschooling three children.

The Australian actor, who has been busy promoting his new Netflix film “Extraction”, tells ET Canada’s Sangita Patel he’s almost given up on teaching his kids.

“I am just going to say to the kids, “Hey, you are coming out of this a little dumber than you were, and it’s my fault and you can forever blame me,” jokes the actor. “We have moments in days where we get there but it’s the negotiation that takes up the most time, three hours of that and then 20 minutes of work.”

Hemsworth also reveals a few things he will never take for granted after his experience in self-isolation: High fives, hugs, and handshakes.

“I think everyone is under the realization of how much we crave physical interaction and being outside more and being in nature more and not being confined and isolated,” says the actor. “I mean, live concerts, music festivals, are they now a thing of the past? Who knows, it’s unfortunate if that’s the case but I feel we will get back on top of it, figure it out, and get back out there.”

Making this film was one of the most exhausting but rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. We set out to make the most insane, intense action film and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve achieved. Thankful to everyone involved in making this film possible. It’s out tomorrow on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/P6mxaymhdr — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 23, 2020

In the new action-thriller, Hemsworth takes on the role of a mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

The film sees the “Thor” star reuniting with his “Avengers: Endgame” stunt co-ordinator Sam Hargrave, who makes his directorial debut on the film.

Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour also star in the movie.

“Extraction” is available to stream on Netflix now.