‘The Goonies’ Reunion Livestream Brings Sean Astin, Josh Brolin And More Back Together

“The Goonies” is turning 35 this year and Josh Gad brought the cast together for a little reunion to celebrate.

On Monday, Gad hosted a special livestream featuring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and more cast members from the Steven Spielberg-produced kids classic.

Also appearing during the reunion were starts Kerri Green, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton and Jeff Cohen.

The actors all shared their memories of starring in the film, telling stories from the set and more.

“If I were to tell my younger self that this was happening, I would probably have a 1980s Hodor fit,” Gad remarked.

Gad also announced that he hopes to turn the event into a web series called “Reunited Apart”, with the goal of reuniting the casts of various TV shows and movies, with fundraisers to support CCOVID-19 relief.