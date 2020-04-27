Joe Manganiello Debuts New Look On Instagram, Looks Unrecognizable

Joe Manganiello sparked an online frenzy Sunday after sharing a snap of his new look.

While many guys have been growing a beard during the coronavirus pandemic, Manganiello debuted his freshly shaven appearance.

RELATED: Joe Manganiello Recounts The First Time He Met Sofia Vergara: ‘I Could Not Take My Eyes Off Her’

The actor poses on a sunlounger with his and Sofia Vergara’s dog Bubbles in the new photo.

Fans immediately commented on how different Manganiello looked.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Help Raise $30,000 For Firefighter With ALS

See some of the reaction below.

Credit: Joe Manganiello/Instagram

Credit: Joe Manganiello/Instagram

Credit: Joe Manganiello/Instagram

Vergara also shared snaps of her other half, who, judging by her Instagram, shaved over a week ago.

The couple enjoyed a BBQ over the weekend, with the actress sharing a similar picture to that of her husband.